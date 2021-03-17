UBS Group AG (UBS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.77% Change This Year

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 9.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $17.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.29% off the consensus price target high of $18.31 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -10.39% lower than the price target low of $14.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.51, the stock is -0.83% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 19.22% off its SMA200. UBS registered 109.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.74.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 71551 employees, a market worth around $59.90B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.64. Profit margin for the company is 64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.83% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UBS Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

801 institutions hold shares in UBS Group AG (UBS), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 48.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57B, and float is at 3.54B with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 48.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Norges Bank Investment Management with over 171.14 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.43% of the UBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 160.83 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 131.61 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 109.34 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBS Group AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that UBS Group AG bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $2643.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

UBS Group AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that UBS Group AG (10% Owner) sold a total of 615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $9.64 per share for $5932.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, UBS Group AG (10% Owner) disposed off 501 shares at an average price of $8.93 for $4475.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of UBS Group AG (UBS).

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 1.49% up over the past 12 months. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is 125.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.52% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.