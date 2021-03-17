What should you know before buying stock in Exicure Inc. (XCUR)

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) is 46.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XCUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 11.92% and 13.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 22.53% off its SMA200. XCUR registered 127.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3307 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9334.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.90%, and is 23.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.73% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $230.56M and $16.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.55% and -21.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.60%).

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exicure Inc. (XCUR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.40% in year-over-year returns.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Exicure Inc. (XCUR), with 20.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 60.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.33M, and float is at 66.88M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 46.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 7.34 million shares valued at $12.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the XCUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abingworth, LLP with 6.98 million shares valued at $12.35 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.35 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $5.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $5.35 million.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exicure Inc. (XCUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AURASENSE LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AURASENSE LLC sold 10,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $28852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.26 million shares.

Exicure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Mirkin Chad A. (Director) sold a total of 10,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $2.83 per share for $28852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.26 million shares of the XCUR stock.