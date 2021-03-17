Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Volatility At 3.42%, Should You Add A Position?

784 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 602.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 67.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 449.32M, and float is at 448.20M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 67.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.58 million shares valued at $900.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.80% of the WPM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 21.24 million shares valued at $886.53 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 16.2 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $676.2 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 15.42 million with a market value of $643.46 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -5.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $57.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.02% off the consensus price target high of $72.03 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.54% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.60, the stock is 5.10% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -12.12% off its SMA200. WPM registered 61.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.06.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.49%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $17.22B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.14 and Fwd P/E is 25.17. Profit margin for the company is 46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.22% and -31.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $331.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 485.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 287.65% higher over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 273.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.89% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.