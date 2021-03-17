Which institution holds the most shares in 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

198 institutions hold shares in 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 77.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.40M, and float is at 79.02M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 76.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 6.06 million shares valued at $210.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the VNET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 4.86 million shares valued at $168.44 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TT International Asset Management LTD which holds 4.35 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $150.94 million, while Bloom Tree Partners, LLC holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $111.23 million.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $44.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $34.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.66% off the consensus price target high of $362.15 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 85.48% higher than the price target low of $233.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.84, the stock is -7.15% and -10.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 24.53% off its SMA200. VNET registered 164.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.77.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.24%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) has around 2295 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $697.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.31% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

21Vianet Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.75 with sales reaching $196.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.30% in year-over-year returns.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cardtronics plc (CATM) that is trading 67.56% up over the past 12 months. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 197.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.02% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.