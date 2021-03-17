Which institution holds the most shares in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

365 institutions hold shares in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), with institutional investors hold 11.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.32B, and float is at 1.72B with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 11.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 70.63 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.20% of the AMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 27.12 million shares valued at $394.3 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 16.75 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $243.61 million, while Northcape Capital Pty Ltd holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 9.39 million with a market value of $136.55 million.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $355.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.98% off the consensus price target high of $457.84 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 95.54% higher than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is 4.69% and 0.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 3.83% off its SMA200. AMX registered 17.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 187383 employees, a market worth around $45.94B and $49.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.76% and -9.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $11.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading 65.28% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.85% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.