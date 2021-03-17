Which institution holds the most shares in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

312 institutions hold shares in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 74.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.64M, and float is at 118.43M with Short Float at 7.79%. Institutions hold 74.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.54 million shares valued at $121.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.49% of the CXW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.89 million shares valued at $90.96 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.0 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $26.19 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $18.89 million.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is 38.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $14.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.09, the stock is 15.98% and 23.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.01% off its SMA200. CXW registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.53.

The stock witnessed a 17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.72%, and is 9.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 12415 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.81% and -37.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $470.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 13,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26403.0 shares.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -36.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.07% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.