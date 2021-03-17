Which institution holds the most shares in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

220 institutions hold shares in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), with 3.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 99.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.60M, and float is at 82.71M with Short Float at 14.75%. Institutions hold 95.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 15.21 million shares valued at $165.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the EPZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 9.45 million shares valued at $102.63 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RP Management, LLC which holds 9.17 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $99.55 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.77% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $85.91 million.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) is -17.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPZM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is -7.71% and -16.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -30.31% off its SMA200. EPZM registered -39.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.81.

The stock witnessed a -16.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.00%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $907.11M and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.74% and -59.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.60%).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $6.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 197.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 402.20% in year-over-year returns.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bazemore Robert B, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Bazemore Robert B sold 3,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $11.21 per share for a total of $43607.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Epizyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Beaulieu Joseph (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $11.21 per share for $2545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13431.0 shares of the EPZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, TOMBESI PAOLO (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,021 shares at an average price of $11.21 for $11445.0. The insider now directly holds 53,465 shares of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is 17.60% higher over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 53.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.05% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.74.