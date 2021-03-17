Which institution holds the most shares in Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 69.00M with Short Float at 1.09%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 4.89 million shares valued at $56.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the RTP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 2.54 million shares valued at $29.39 million to account for 3.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $27.78 million, while Moore Capital Management, LP holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $23.12 million.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP) is -7.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RTP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $10.73, the stock is -13.16% and -14.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -9.94% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a -25.95% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.37%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -36.88% from its 52-week high.

Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) Analyst Forecasts

.