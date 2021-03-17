Which institution holds the most shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

197 institutions hold shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), with 213.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.70% while institutional investors hold 75.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 415.45M, and float is at 201.00M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 36.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 25.38 million shares valued at $350.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.14% of the WES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 21.34 million shares valued at $294.93 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 13.08 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $180.79 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 12.99 million with a market value of $179.57 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is 37.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $20.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $19.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.63% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.00, the stock is 4.95% and 14.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 59.64% off its SMA200. WES registered 274.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.81.

The stock witnessed a 15.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has around 1045 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.28. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 555.17% and -9.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $661.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times.