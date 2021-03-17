Which Institutions Own Shares In Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

272 institutions hold shares in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), with 4.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.04% while institutional investors hold 96.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.62M, and float is at 155.53M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 93.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nitorum Capital, L.P. with over 10.55 million shares valued at $165.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the PRMW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.51 million shares valued at $149.12 million to account for 5.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 8.17 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $128.15 million, while Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 7.97 million with a market value of $125.04 million.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $16.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 3.84% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.26% off its SMA200. PRMW registered 55.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.11.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 8880 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.13. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.77% and -9.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primo Water Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $477.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monahan Gregory R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Monahan Gregory R bought 15,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $14.48 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27280.0 shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that ROSENFELD ERIC (Director) bought a total of 212,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $14.48 per share for $3.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Harrington Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $14.53 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 251,493 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).