Who are the Institutional Holders in Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)?

112 institutions hold shares in Despegar.com Corp. (DESP), with 10.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.12% while institutional investors hold 72.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.00M, and float is at 60.65M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 61.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $118.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the DESP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dorsey Asset Management, LLC with 4.26 million shares valued at $54.51 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ancient Art, L.P. which holds 3.2 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $41.04 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $28.27 million.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) is 32.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DESP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -88.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.95, the stock is 27.17% and 37.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 9.07% at the moment leaves the stock 77.31% off its SMA200. DESP registered 152.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.20.

The stock witnessed a 39.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.53%, and is 34.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has around 3029 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $223.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 627.78. Profit margin for the company is -62.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.75% and 8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.50%).

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Despegar.com Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $54.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -538.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 163.50% year-over-year.