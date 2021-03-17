Who is the Top Investor In DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)?

143 institutions hold shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), with 5.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 17.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 320.01M, and float is at 314.31M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 17.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 12.9 million shares valued at $142.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.06% of the DOYU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 5.77 million shares valued at $63.85 million to account for 1.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.24 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $57.91 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $44.23 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is 27.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $20.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $101.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.51% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 84.39% higher than the price target low of $90.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is -5.93% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 4.57% off its SMA200. DOYU registered 91.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.00.

The stock witnessed a -24.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.50%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 1948 employees, a market worth around $4.50B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.31 and Fwd P/E is 33.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.93% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $363.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.20% in year-over-year returns.