Who is the Top Investor In Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)?

243 institutions hold shares in Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), with 284.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 63.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 174.38M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 63.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.72 million shares valued at $261.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the EGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.97 million shares valued at $158.85 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Helikon Investments Ltd which holds 7.24 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $96.06 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $86.88 million.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is -13.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $16.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is -0.57% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.95% off its SMA200. EGO registered 90.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a -11.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2756 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.51 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.22% and -20.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $95.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.