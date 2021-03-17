Who is the Top Investor In FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)?

298 institutions hold shares in FibroGen Inc. (FGEN), with 7.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.91% while institutional investors hold 83.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.17M, and float is at 83.64M with Short Float at 11.18%. Institutions hold 76.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 9.23 million shares valued at $342.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the FGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.9 million shares valued at $292.92 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.56 million shares representing 8.26% and valued at over $280.58 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $218.89 million.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is -9.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.65 and a high of $57.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.47% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.86% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.50, the stock is -22.47% and -25.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -21.38% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 39.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.33.

The stock witnessed a -39.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.31%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 599 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $176.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.90% and -41.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $60.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 137.50% year-over-year.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEARNS THOMAS F JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KEARNS THOMAS F JR sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $35.02 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Kurkijarvi Kalevi (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $52.40 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33100.0 shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Kurkijarvi Kalevi (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $43.38 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 33,100 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 260.31% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 98.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.67% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.13.