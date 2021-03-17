Who is the Top Investor In SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)?

163 institutions hold shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), with 5.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 51.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.36M, and float is at 122.30M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 49.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 8.39 million shares valued at $93.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.81% of the SILV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sprott Inc. with 8.11 million shares valued at $90.7 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 6.79 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $75.91 million, while 1832 Asset Management L.P. holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $41.46 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is -26.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $12.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $12.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 26.63% higher than the price target low of $11.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is -2.16% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -12.13% off its SMA200. SILV registered 89.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.42.

The stock witnessed a -13.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.28%, and is 5.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.45. Distance from 52-week low is 150.30% and -36.26% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $17.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.