Who is the Top Investor In Zscaler Inc. (ZS)?

600 institutions hold shares in Zscaler Inc. (ZS), with 59.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.52% while institutional investors hold 74.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.02M, and float is at 75.84M with Short Float at 5.70%. Institutions hold 42.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.81 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.01% of the ZS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.68 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 4.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.63 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $724.77 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $523.46 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -8.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.67 and a high of $230.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $184.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.93% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -4.1% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $182.18, the stock is -8.23% and -10.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 17.82% off its SMA200. ZS registered 335.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.86.

The stock witnessed a -19.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.15%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 2020 employees, a market worth around $25.34B and $536.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 301.12. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 396.81% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $163.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.80% year-over-year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 135 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlossman Robert, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schlossman Robert sold 3,104 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $183.31 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that CANESSA REMO (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $183.31 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Rajic Dali (Pres Go-To-Mkt/ Chief Rev Ofcr) disposed off 14,090 shares at an average price of $183.31 for $2.58 million. The insider now directly holds 271,497 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).