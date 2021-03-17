Why CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is 18.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -64.46% lower than the price target low of $9.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.18, the stock is 0.63% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 52.93% off its SMA200. CNHI registered 134.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.88%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 64016 employees, a market worth around $20.89B and $26.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $6.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

449 institutions hold shares in CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), with 366.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.05% while institutional investors hold 68.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 992.25M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 49.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harris Associates L.P. with over 200.38 million shares valued at $2.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the CNHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 45.36 million shares valued at $582.45 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management which holds 36.9 million shares representing 2.73% and valued at over $473.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 30.82 million with a market value of $395.74 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 94.06% up over the past 12 months. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 196.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.