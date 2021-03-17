Why should you keep an eye on BHP Group (BHP)?

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $81.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $73.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $80.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.24% off the consensus price target high of $94.84 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.03% lower than the price target low of $65.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.85, the stock is -6.15% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 22.19% off its SMA200. BHP registered 127.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.84.

The stock witnessed a 2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.36%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

BHP Group (BHP) has around 31589 employees, a market worth around $164.34B and $46.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.02% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

BHP Group (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BHP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

BHP Group (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BHP), with institutional investors hold 4.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 4.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 7.8 million shares valued at $509.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the BHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 6.01 million shares valued at $392.93 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.68 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $370.95 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $364.6 million.

BHP Group (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 97.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.52% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.