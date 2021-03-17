Why should you keep an eye on New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)?

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is 32.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 2.14% and 15.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 30.43% off its SMA200. NFH registered 31.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.84%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $624.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 712.50. Distance from 52-week low is 62.86% and -1.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Frontier Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH), with 15.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.57% while institutional investors hold 55.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.88M, and float is at 116.16M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 14.3 million shares valued at $122.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the NFH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.17 million shares valued at $104.69 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 9.4 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $80.84 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $35.89 million.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.