Why Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.87 and a high of $147.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $117.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.56% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.53% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.35, the stock is -5.88% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 17.27% off its SMA200. TER registered 143.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.73.

The stock witnessed a -17.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $19.74B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.39 and Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.73% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.00%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $761.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

867 institutions hold shares in Teradyne Inc. (TER), with 455.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 99.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.09M, and float is at 165.61M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.46% of the TER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.04 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 7.91 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $947.89 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 7.32 million with a market value of $877.37 million.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GILLIS EDWIN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GILLIS EDWIN J sold 19,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $111.29 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22633.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Smith Gregory Stephen (President, Ind. Automation Grp) sold a total of 18,112 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $111.29 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29055.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, JAGIELA MARK E (President and CEO) disposed off 57,941 shares at an average price of $123.71 for $7.17 million. The insider now directly holds 269,230 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 110.66% up over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 91.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.