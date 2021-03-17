Will Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is -24.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -8.63% and -22.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -36.02% off its SMA200. CGEN registered 26.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a -30.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.77%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $780.36M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.37% and -54.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.30%).

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -85.50% year-over-year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), with 316.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 53.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.64M, and float is at 81.43M with Short Float at 4.93%. Institutions hold 53.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.08 million shares valued at $206.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.66% of the CGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 7.03 million shares valued at $85.11 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.34 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $28.36 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $14.37 million.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading 403.94% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 55.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.49% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.