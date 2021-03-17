Will Seagate Technology plc (STX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 21.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.02 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $75.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.55% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -88.7% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.48, the stock is 2.31% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 35.61% off its SMA200. STX registered 84.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.23.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.55%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $17.53B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.44% and -3.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagate Technology plc (STX) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagate Technology plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

888 institutions hold shares in Seagate Technology plc (STX), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 88.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.00M, and float is at 229.43M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 87.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 30.15 million shares valued at $1.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the STX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.87 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 11.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.39 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 14.01 million with a market value of $871.02 million.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $76.65 per share for a total of $3.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Seagate Technology plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) sold a total of 194,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $76.68 per share for $14.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Teh Ban Seng (EVP, Global Sales) disposed off 20,357 shares at an average price of $76.72 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 3,489 shares of Seagate Technology plc (STX).

Seagate Technology plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 110.44% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 75.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.71% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.