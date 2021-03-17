WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) down -1.13% since start of the year

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $18.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WKEY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is -10.10% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -0.59% off its SMA200. WKEY registered a gain of -0.43% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67.

The stock witnessed a -33.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.22%, and is 9.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.14% over the week and 11.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.74% and -62.09% from its 52-week high.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), with institutional investors hold 0.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.68M, and float is at 6.35M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 0.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 16599.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the WKEY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 15900.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 12942.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $91758.0, while Parallel Advisors, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2400.0 with a market value of $17016.0.