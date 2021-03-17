WTER Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Now

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) is 11.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTER stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -7.43% and -6.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.22% off its SMA200. WTER registered 126.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2581 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2550.

The stock witnessed a -17.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is -10.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $89.18M and $47.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.50% and -56.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-161.60%).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $13.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), with 5.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.70% while institutional investors hold 8.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.53M, and float is at 68.18M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 7.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.97 million shares valued at $1.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.53% of the WTER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.37 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Peconic Partners, LLC which holds 0.3 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) that is trading 1358.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.36% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.