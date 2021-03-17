ZDGE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Now

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) is 106.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZDGE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 13.03% and 33.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 10.74% at the moment leaves the stock 211.09% off its SMA200. ZDGE registered 1479.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 732.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.25.

The stock witnessed a -5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.57%, and is 26.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.04% over the week and 13.77% over the month.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $152.13M and $11.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.00 and Fwd P/E is 44.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1586.03% and -15.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zedge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.50% year-over-year.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Zedge Inc. (ZDGE), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.47% while institutional investors hold 27.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.19M, and float is at 9.92M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 22.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 1.28 million shares valued at $7.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.67% of the ZDGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 4.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.37 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $2.24 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.43 million.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REICH JONATHAN, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that REICH JONATHAN bought 1,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $11652.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7431.0 shares.

Zedge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that PACKER PAUL (Director) bought a total of 11,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $7.03 per share for $82005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94881.0 shares of the ZDGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, GIBBER ELLIOT (INTERIM CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.41 for $21176.0. The insider now directly holds 178,521 shares of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE).

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 52.46% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 147.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.84% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 73460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.