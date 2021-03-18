A peek at CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP): Who has invested in It?

12 institutions hold shares in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), with 11.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.59% while institutional investors hold 0.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.09M, and float is at 15.23M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 0.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Altium Capital Management, LP with over 0.53 million shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.11% of the CNSP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 0.42 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 1.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 61307.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 46896.0 with a market value of $83474.0.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) is 58.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 59.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is 4.31% and 12.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 6.79% at the moment leaves the stock 29.74% off its SMA200. CNSP registered -30.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2077.

The stock witnessed a -12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.46%, and is 16.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 95.17% and -49.64% from its 52-week high.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.30% this year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Downs Christopher, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Downs Christopher bought 142,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.