A peek at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who has invested in It?

1,536 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 94.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 622.00M, and float is at 616.11M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 93.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.95 million shares valued at $6.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the FIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.07 million shares valued at $6.09 billion to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 31.54 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $4.46 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 24.68 million with a market value of $3.49 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.68 and a high of $156.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $145.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.58% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -6.56% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.92, the stock is 3.58% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 2.91% off its SMA200. FIS registered 27.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $89.26B and $12.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 577.37 and Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.07% and -7.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $3.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norcross Gary, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Norcross Gary sold 25,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $143.75 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Norcross Gary (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $144.92 per share for $15.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Norcross Gary (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 105,000 shares at an average price of $144.61 for $15.18 million. The insider now directly holds 765,923 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading 85.94% up over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is 43.75% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 41.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.2% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.