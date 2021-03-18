A peek at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI): Who has invested in It?

150 institutions hold shares in Inari Medical Inc. (NARI), with 16.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.68% while institutional investors hold 79.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.86M, and float is at 32.28M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 53.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 2.3 million shares valued at $200.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the NARI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.61 million shares valued at $140.87 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.54 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $134.42 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $115.27 million.

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is 24.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $127.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $110.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.51%.

Currently trading at $108.34, the stock is -0.46% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 45.70% off its SMA200. NARI registered a gain of 43.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.68.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.14%, and is -8.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $139.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 622.64 and Fwd P/E is 411.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.93% and -14.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

Inari Medical Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $55.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.60% year-over-year.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 211 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 185 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooperatieve Gilde Healthcare , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cooperatieve Gilde Healthcare sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $112.10 per share for a total of $134.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.49 million shares.

Inari Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Nielsen Kirk G. (Director) sold a total of 206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $120.00 per share for $24720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46320.0 shares of the NARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Cooperatieve Gilde Healthcare (10% Owner) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $116.50 for $29.13 million. The insider now directly holds 5,691,679 shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI).