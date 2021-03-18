A peek at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Who has invested in It?

49 institutions hold shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), with 12.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.49% while institutional investors hold 16.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.99M, and float is at 33.63M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 11.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 0.46 million shares valued at $21.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the NNOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.24 million shares valued at $10.92 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $9.79 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $9.21 million.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) is 6.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $94.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNOX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.18% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.88% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.79, the stock is 5.40% and -13.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. NNOX registered a gain of 28.39% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.62.

The stock witnessed a -19.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is 23.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.88% and -48.54% from its 52-week high.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.80% this year.