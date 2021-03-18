Analysts suggest Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) could spike 38.07% in a year

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is 201.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $15.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1138.67% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is -6.46% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.76 million and changing 6.41% at the moment leaves the stock 223.25% off its SMA200. BNGO registered 1766.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1453.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.94.

The stock witnessed a -40.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1758.00%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 14.90% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3616.00% and -40.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.90%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $3.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 87.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 5.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.83M, and float is at 151.94M with Short Float at 14.43%. Institutions hold 5.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.13 million shares valued at $21.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.66% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 2.1 million shares valued at $6.47 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.94 million shares representing 0.62% and valued at over $2.91 million, while Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $2.62 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.