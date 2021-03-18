Apple Inc. (AAPL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AAPL Stock Is Going Next

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -5.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $145.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $125.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.71% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -50.31% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.76, the stock is 0.76% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 111.49 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.13% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 97.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.05.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $2110.58B and $294.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.73 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.72% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $76.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.90% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

4,453 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL), with 10.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 59.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.94B, and float is at 16.78B with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 59.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.26 billion shares valued at $166.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the AAPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.06 billion shares valued at $140.18 billion to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 887.14 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $117.71 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 638.17 million with a market value of $84.68 billion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $135.60 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.53 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Adams Katherine L. (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $133.75 per share for $2.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Adams Katherine L. (SVP, GC and Secretary) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $110.42 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 306,396 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 86.24% up over the past 12 months and BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is 300.00% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 113.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.87% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 91.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.