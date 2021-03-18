Are we looking at the next big move in GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)?

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is -9.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $13.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTBP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 20.21% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 49.28% off its SMA200. GTBP registered 125.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.25%, and is 12.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 14.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 248.66% and -50.19% from its 52-week high.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.51M, and float is at 3.94M with Short Float at 7.25%.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times.