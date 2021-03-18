Are we looking at the next big move in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is 110.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $11.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 9.74% and 16.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.02 million and changing 15.34% at the moment leaves the stock 26.35% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -59.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6269 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7996.

The stock witnessed a -10.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.17%, and is 29.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.73% over the week and 18.98% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $68.70M and $16.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90. Distance from 52-week low is 132.66% and -65.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (102.90%).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.50% this year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), with 2.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.83% while institutional investors hold 7.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.40M, and float is at 9.64M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 6.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 80000.0 shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.83% of the LGHL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CNH Partners LLC with 40000.0 shares valued at $77200.0 to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 35100.0 shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $67743.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 23544.0 with a market value of $45439.0.