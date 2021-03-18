Are we looking at the next big move in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) is 116.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.61%.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 138.15% and 123.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99.88 million and changing 76.96% at the moment leaves the stock 114.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a 67.19% in the last 1 month, and is 208.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 60.85% over the week and 23.72% over the month.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $190.38M and $8.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.09. Distance from 52-week low is 275.89% and -58.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.50%).

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 246.30% this year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.24% while institutional investors hold 26.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.96M, and float is at 14.13M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 18.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 62232.0 shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the OCG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 20823.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 19533.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $95711.0, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 19220.0 with a market value of $94178.0.