AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.56% Upside

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is 0.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.07 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $50.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $65.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.56% off the consensus price target high of $78.92 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -5.32% lower than the price target low of $47.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.07, the stock is 1.95% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.99 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. AZN registered 22.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.32.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 76100 employees, a market worth around $132.57B and $26.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

828 institutions hold shares in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), with 26.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 16.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.60B with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 16.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 50.11 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the AZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 48.59 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 25.99 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 25.4 million with a market value of $1.27 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.40% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -6.24% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 17.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 65.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.11.