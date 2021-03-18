Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is -10.92% and -15.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock 27.47% off its SMA200. DPW registered 376.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6503 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4432.

The stock witnessed a -37.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 15.93% over the month.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $108.78M and $23.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 637.74% and -64.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analyst Forecasts

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.32M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 13.73%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.69 million shares valued at $2.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the DPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.52 million shares valued at $2.28 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $1.08 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.92 million.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $5311.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35350.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) acquired 230 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $835.0. The insider now directly holds 34,830 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW).