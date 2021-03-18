Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) is 95.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTXR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 2.45% and 30.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.87 million and changing 7.57% at the moment leaves the stock 68.34% off its SMA200. CTXR registered 314.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6803 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2072.

The stock witnessed a 17.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.98%, and is 9.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 14.68% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.42. Distance from 52-week low is 379.52% and -31.38% from its 52-week high.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), with 16.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.15% while institutional investors hold 17.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.78M, and float is at 67.62M with Short Float at 14.95%. Institutions hold 13.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.76 million shares valued at $0.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the CTXR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Argent Wealth Management, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 108.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.06% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.