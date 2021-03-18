CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $42.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07%.

Currently trading at $23.75, the stock is -14.64% and -19.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.36 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 64.81% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 1699.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.60.

The stock witnessed a -18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.06%, and is -11.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 16.51% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $570.95M and $11.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.67. Distance from 52-week low is 2348.45% and -44.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 442.00% year-over-year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.71% while institutional investors hold 16.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.15M, and float is at 21.35M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 14.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.96 million shares valued at $27.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.77 million shares valued at $22.49 million to account for 3.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $13.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $10.05 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 27 times.