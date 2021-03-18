Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

91 institutions hold shares in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), with 85.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.87% while institutional investors hold 59.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.69M, and float is at 124.54M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 33.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.5 million shares valued at $17.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.76% of the MCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Luther King Capital Management with 7.49 million shares valued at $17.14 million to account for 3.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.36 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $12.27 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $10.98 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -129.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -129.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is -6.56% and 21.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 6.51% at the moment leaves the stock 91.58% off its SMA200. MCF registered 324.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3812.

The stock witnessed a -9.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.57%, and is -6.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $919.76M and $112.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 445.24% and -17.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.40%).

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading 664.04% up over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 136.94% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 194.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.97% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.