CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:CVU Stock Is Going Next

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) is 32.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 7.02% and 13.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.18 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 50.31% off its SMA200. CVU registered 241.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.97%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $61.08M and $84.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.57% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.33% while institutional investors hold 51.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.89M, and float is at 11.11M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 43.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.78 million shares valued at $2.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.52% of the CVU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 0.59 million shares valued at $2.27 million to account for 4.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.59 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $2.27 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Industries Group (AIRI) that is trading 104.19% up over the past 12 months and Astronics Corporation (ATRO) that is 51.26% higher over the same period. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 93.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -174.89% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 24410.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.