Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 31.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $9.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.53% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.14, the stock is 3.16% and 13.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.24 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 22.35% off its SMA200. ET registered 55.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.44.

The stock witnessed a 16.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.12%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 11421 employees, a market worth around $21.69B and $38.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.07% and -14.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $11.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

797 institutions hold shares in Energy Transfer LP (ET), with 383.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.19% while institutional investors hold 43.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 2.31B with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 37.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 133.62 million shares valued at $825.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the ET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 68.18 million shares valued at $421.38 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 66.43 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $410.57 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 62.43 million with a market value of $385.84 million.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perry James Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Perry James Richard bought 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $4.89 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Long Thomas E (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.25 per share for $76590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Brannon Richard D (Director) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $3.97 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 399,598 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 482.23% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 77.92% higher over the same period. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 92.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.53% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 52.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.