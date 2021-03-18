Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is 428.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $13.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -37.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -220.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 51.38% and 68.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.51 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 205.57% off its SMA200. EXPR registered 186.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 404.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4931 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6314.

The stock witnessed a 83.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 362.50%, and is 13.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 21.34% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $267.39M and $1.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 743.86% and -65.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.20%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $314.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Express Inc. (EXPR), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.62% while institutional investors hold 72.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.87M, and float is at 62.60M with Short Float at 7.29%. Institutions hold 69.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.06 million shares valued at $5.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the EXPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 4.76 million shares valued at $4.33 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.19 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $3.81 million, while Divisar Capital Management LLC holds 6.21% of the shares totaling 4.04 million with a market value of $3.67 million.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading 279.28% up over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is 289.03% higher over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 189.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -87.72% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.