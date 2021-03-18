Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

2 institutions hold shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), with institutional investors hold 0.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.41M, and float is at 146.70M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 0.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Point, LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $75.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.41% of the BFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 4.65 million shares valued at $70.24 million to account for 3.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.53 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $53.36 million, while Alua Capital Management LP holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $47.19 million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) is 5.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $19.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 1.88% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.37 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 17.60% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.61.

The stock witnessed a -5.33% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.51%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.75% and -18.23% from its 52-week high.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.