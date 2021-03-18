FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Volatility At 15.41%, Should You Add A Position?

16 institutions hold shares in FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), with institutional investors hold 0.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.97M, and float is at 16.43M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 46165.0 shares valued at $72017.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the HUGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 45690.0 shares valued at $71276.0 to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 43500.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $67860.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 30230.0 with a market value of $47158.0.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) is 53.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUGE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 14.68% and 9.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.93 million and changing 15.46% at the moment leaves the stock -9.17% off its SMA200. HUGE registered -15.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2391 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1015.

The stock witnessed a -15.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.60%, and is 24.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.41% over the week and 13.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 86.72% and -82.93% from its 52-week high.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FSD Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021..