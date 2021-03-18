General Motors Company (GM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.35% Upside

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 44.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $59.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $57.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.35% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.1% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.05, the stock is 11.46% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.57 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock 60.29% off its SMA200. GM registered 195.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.36.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.28%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $82.25B and $122.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 319.20% and 0.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

General Motors Company (GM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Motors Company (GM) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $33.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

1,248 institutions hold shares in General Motors Company (GM), with 103.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.21% while institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 80.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 106.3 million shares valued at $4.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.38% of the GM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 90.64 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 90.12 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $3.75 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 80.81 million with a market value of $3.36 billion.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parks Douglas L, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Parks Douglas L sold 97,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $59.00 per share for a total of $5.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26808.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Blissett Julian G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 30,976 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $55.83 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34393.0 shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, MOTT RANDALL D (Executive Vice President & CIO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $53.69 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 89,427 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 29.23% up over the past 12 months and Gentex Corporation (GNTX) that is 57.40% higher over the same period. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 715.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.08% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.