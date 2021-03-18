Here are the top Institutional holders of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares

98 institutions hold shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), with 436.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 69.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.66M, and float is at 36.25M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 68.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $7.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.06% of the AGTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.4 million shares valued at $5.74 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.07% and valued at over $5.35 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $4.16 million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is 41.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $9.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGTC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 27.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.80, the stock is 1.70% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 11.06% off its SMA200. AGTC registered 118.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.03.

The stock witnessed a -28.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.27%, and is 12.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 12.48% over the month.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $250.73M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.28% and -40.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.30%).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 82.71% up over the past 12 months and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is 317.45% higher over the same period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) is 111.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.49% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.