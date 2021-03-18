Here are the top Institutional holders of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares

109 institutions hold shares in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with 80.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 32.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.20M, and float is at 71.07M with Short Float at 14.28%. Institutions hold 32.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.96 million shares valued at $361.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the JMIA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.26 million shares valued at $91.09 million to account for 2.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.81 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $73.12 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $70.05 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is 24.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $69.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $48.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $28.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.92% off the consensus price target high of $61.01 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -427.71% lower than the price target low of $9.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.08, the stock is 7.02% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 107.24% off its SMA200. JMIA registered 1768.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 539.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.21.

The stock witnessed a -18.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.24%, and is 18.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4170 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $167.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2229.30% and -28.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.50%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $49.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.