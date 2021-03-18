Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV)

61 institutions hold shares in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), with 25.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.17% while institutional investors hold 42.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.48M, and float is at 243.93M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 39.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 22.27 million shares valued at $16.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the GSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 17.95 million shares valued at $12.99 million to account for 5.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sun Valley Gold LLC which holds 17.19 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $12.44 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $3.94 million.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) is -7.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.78% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.66% higher than the price target low of $1.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 2.25% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -11.71% off its SMA200. GSV registered 51.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7257.

The stock witnessed a -24.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.57%, and is 9.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 145.71% and -41.53% from its 52-week high.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year.