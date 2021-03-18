Is Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) a good stock to buy now?

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) is 130.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $29.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.81%.

Currently trading at $13.81, the stock is -5.52% and 30.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 38.10% at the moment leaves the stock 55.88% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.88.

The stock witnessed a -49.78% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.20%, and is 22.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.42% over the week and 23.44% over the month.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $133.27M and $25.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.22% and -53.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alset EHome International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.65M, and float is at 0.77M with Short Float at 1.59%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 22252.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the AEI Shares outstanding.