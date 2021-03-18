Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -18.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.39% higher than the price target low of $5.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is 3.58% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.59 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.45% off its SMA200. ITUB registered 2.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9829 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0492.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.71%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $45.71B and $23.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.68% and -21.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $5.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.70% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

417 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 195.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 23.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.76B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 23.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harding Loevner LLC with over 199.54 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.12% of the ITUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 151.49 million shares valued at $922.6 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 54.47 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $331.69 million, while Westwood Global Investments, LLC holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 45.34 million with a market value of $276.14 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 1.95% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 53.14% higher over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 10.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -111.2% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 54.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.